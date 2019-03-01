In Surprising Announcement, Motion For Recusal Of Judge In Borum Trial Recalled

Rayquan Borum's attorneys this morning withdrew a motion for Judge Gregory Hayes to recuse himself from presiding over the first-degree murder trial. According to prosecutor Glen Cole, Borum's mother says he wanted her to contact spiritual advisers in hopes of influencing his case. He also has a history of contacting a person in Raleigh who practices voodoo.

A recusal hearing for the presiding judge of Borum's trial was scheduled for this morning. It came to light on Wednesday that Borum, who is facing a first degree murder charge in the September 2016 death of Justin Carr, made a threat in a jailhouse call against Judge Gregory Hayes.

The call in question was made from Borum to his mother on February 20. In the call he asked her to take down a name and give it to certain people in Florida because he had a trial coming up.

After the defense withdrew the motion, Prosecutor Glenn Cole shared details of an investigation that took place around the jailhouse call. The state, through help from CMPD, was able to contact Gail Borum and speak to her about the call her son made. She said the men her son asked her to contact her were spiritual professionals who would "pray against the names" they were given.

Investigators were able to confirm that. Cole said the investigation revealed that Borum has a history of contacting spiritual advisors and people who practice voodoo in the hopes of influencing his case.

Copyright 2019 WFAE