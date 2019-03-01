© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

In Surprising Announcement, Motion For Recusal Of Judge In Borum Trial Recalled

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published March 1, 2019 at 11:34 AM EST
Judge Gregory R. Hayes

Rayquan Borum's attorneys this morning withdrew a motion for Judge Gregory Hayes to recuse himself from presiding over the first-degree murder trial. According to prosecutor Glen Cole, Borum's mother says he wanted her to contact spiritual advisers in hopes of influencing his case. He also has a history of contacting a person in Raleigh who practices voodoo.

A recusal hearing for the presiding judge of Borum's trial was scheduled for this morning. It came to light on Wednesday that Borum, who is facing a first degree murder charge in the September 2016 death of Justin Carr, made a threat in a jailhouse call against Judge Gregory Hayes.

The call in question was made from Borum to his mother on February 20. In the call he asked her to take down a name and give it to certain people in Florida because he had a trial coming up.

After the defense withdrew the motion, Prosecutor Glenn Cole shared details of an investigation that took place around the jailhouse call. The state, through help from CMPD, was able to contact Gail Borum and speak to her about the call her son made. She said the men her son asked her to contact her were spiritual professionals who would "pray against the names" they were given.

Investigators were able to confirm that. Cole said the investigation revealed that Borum has a history of contacting spiritual advisors and people who practice voodoo in the hopes of influencing his case.

Copyright 2019 WFAE

Tags

Local NewsRayquan Borum
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia
Related Content