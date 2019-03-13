© 2020 WFAE
The Economy Inside Your Head

By Cardiff Garcia
Published March 13, 2019 at 4:33 PM EDT
11

Attention is a scarce resource. So are concentration and mental energy. But how do our brains decide which stimuli will attract these scarce resources? Enter cognitive economics. A new field in economics that borrows from neuroscience and psychology. Mathematician-turned-cognitive economist Leigh Caldwell joins to explain how it works.

