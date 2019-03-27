A Fish Out Of Water (And On The Golf Course)

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Birdies and eagles are all pretty routine on a golf course. At a pro event in Tampa this weekend, though, we saw a fish. Cameras were there to capture a bird swooping down into a water hazard and snapping up a great big fish for dinner. Too big, though, for the osprey to keep in its peak and carry off. So the bird dropped the fish right there in the field of play. A fan in the crowd rushed onto the grass, rescued the fish as it flopped around, and then he dropped it right back into the pond. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.