© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: Cut From The Same Cloth

By Will Shortz
Published June 23, 2019 at 8:17 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge:Every answer today is the name of a fabric or clothing material. You name it from its anagram.

Example: CLEAN - N --> LACE

1. LIKES - E

2. ON LOW - N

3. NOTARY - T

4. MAIDEN - A

5. ANTICS - C

6. ARCHLY - H

7. RECIPE - I

8. CONTORT - R

9. CALDRON - L

10. REMATCHES - T

11. YOUR CROWD - W

Last week's challenge:Name a major U.S. city with a population of more than 100,000. It has a two-word name. The two words rhyme, respectively, with the first and last names of a famous singer. What city is it, and who's the singer?

Challenge answer: Sioux Falls (S.D.) --> Lou Raw

Winner: Nicole Johnston of Falls Church, Va .

This week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener James Matthews of Little Rock, Ark. To solve it, you might need to crack open an atlas. Take the names of two countries that share a border. Drop the second letter from the second country's name. The resulting string of letters, in order from left to right, will spell a regular, uncapitalized word. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, June 27,at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Weekend Edition Sunday
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz