Predictions

PETER GROSZ: Now, panel, what will be the next mystery that we finally learn the answer to? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Twenty-six years after Meatloaf released "I'd Do Anything For Love, But I Won't Do That," we finally learn that what he won't do is vote for Marianne Williamson.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: The mystery of "Who Let The Dogs Out" is finally revealed. You guys, the door was open the whole time.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

GROSZ: Sasquatch is real and alive. And he's just a giant bedbug escaped from Doral.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Faith Salie, Peter Grosz and Negin Farsad. Thanks to the fabulous staff at the Wolf Trap in Vienna, Va. And thanks to our fabulous audience who came out to see us here. Thanks to all of you for listening at home. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.