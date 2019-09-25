Appraiser Notices Renaissance Painting In French Woman's Home

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A woman in France had a painting on her wall, a portrayal of Jesus. It hung over a hot plate, little noticed by the kitchen. The owner, a woman in her 90s, said she no longer recalled where it came from. And then she decided to sell the house and auction the contents. An appraiser discovered it as a 13th-century masterpiece called "Christ Mocked." The Guardian reports it is worth up to $6.6 million.