Appraiser Notices Renaissance Painting In French Woman's Home

Published September 25, 2019 at 6:37 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A woman in France had a painting on her wall, a portrayal of Jesus. It hung over a hot plate, little noticed by the kitchen. The owner, a woman in her 90s, said she no longer recalled where it came from. And then she decided to sell the house and auction the contents. An appraiser discovered it as a 13th-century masterpiece called "Christ Mocked." The Guardian reports it is worth up to $6.6 million. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition