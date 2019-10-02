© 2020 WFAE
Across Europe This Week Lost Deer Are Making Headlines

Published October 2, 2019 at 6:41 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Across Europe this week, lost deer are making headlines. In a mountain resort in Italy, a deer went shopping - maybe? It was stuck, at least, among racks of clothing for hours. Authorities blocked off a street to catch and release the animal. Then in western Germany, a deer turned up in an empty swimming pool. Firefighters enlisted a local hunter to jump in and push it to safety. And they said the deer, quote, "didn't even thank anyone for its rescue." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

