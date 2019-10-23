Scientists Taught Rats How To Drive Tiny Cars

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. Noel King. Researchers have long known that lab rats can do some extraordinary things. They can press buttons and navigate mazes. Could they do something even more advanced - drive tiny cars? Researchers at the University of Richmond tested it out. They taught the rats steering maneuvers and gave them Fruit Loops as a reward. And it worked. The rats are brilliant drivers. As a famously bad driver, to be honest, I feel terrible about myself.