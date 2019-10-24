Nationals' Parra Rocks Shades With Clear Rims And Red Lenses

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you've been watching the World Series, maybe you've wondered about Gerardo Parra's choice of eyewear. The Washington Nationals outfielder rocks these clear frames with red lenses. And it turns out, Parra and a few teammates snagged these sunglasses for free at a sparkling water promotion in Detroit. They decided the shades might be lucky. And they're working so far. The Nats are up two games to none. Their vision is clear - win this World Series. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.