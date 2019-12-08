Sunday Puzzle: B's And L's

On-air challenge:Every answer is a word, name or phrase in which the only consonants are B and L, repeated as often as necessary. All the other letters are vowels.

Ex. Tell a secret --> BLAB

1. Holy book

2. Reason why you couldn't have committed the crime

3. Record company

4. "The Hobbit" hero ___ Baggins

5. Tower of ___

6. Talk rapidly and foolishly

7. Move up and down, as a doll's head

8. Air-filled sphere sometimes made by soap

9. Legally obligated

10. Spanish explorer who discovered by Pacific in 1513

11. Woodcutter who foiled 40 thieves (two words)

12. Victim of written defamation

13. Singer Patti with the 1975 #1 hit "Lady Marmalade"

14. What you might get once a month for heating your home (two words)

15. Like the hours that a lawyer charges for

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Joe Krozel of Creve Coeur, Mo. Name something you find in a grocery. Two words. Three letters in the first, six letters in the second. Switch the third and seventh letters, and read the result backward. The result will name that same grocery item again. What is it?

Challenge answer:Red Pepper

Winner:Dustin Dickerson of Belgrade, Mont.

This week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Dominick Talvacchio of Chicago. Name a food in two words — a total of 11 letters. Some of these letters appear more than once. The food has seven different letters in its name. You can rearrange these seven letters to identify the form in which this food is typically served. What food is it?

