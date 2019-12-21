Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will be the best gift at Congress's Christmas party?
Adam Burke.
ADAM BURKE: The Donald J. Trump combination high-flow toilet and dishwasher.
(LAUGHTER)
BURKE: Like all Trump products, it comes with a four-year warranty, but you can try to send it back sooner if you want.
(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.
ROXANNE ROBERTS: Adam Schiff will give Jim Jordan a can of WD-40 oil because he's worried the poor man will literally blow a gasket.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.
MO ROCCA: Orphaned cat privates...
(LAUGHTER)
ROCCA: ...Because they were detached from the cats in the movie. But they need to find a home.
(LAUGHTER)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Roxanne Roberts and Mo Rocca.
(APPLAUSE, CHEERING)
SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.
(APPLAUSE, CHEERING)
SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.