Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the best gift at Congress's Christmas party?

Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: The Donald J. Trump combination high-flow toilet and dishwasher.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: Like all Trump products, it comes with a four-year warranty, but you can try to send it back sooner if you want.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Adam Schiff will give Jim Jordan a can of WD-40 oil because he's worried the poor man will literally blow a gasket.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Orphaned cat privates...

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: ...Because they were detached from the cats in the movie. But they need to find a home.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Roxanne Roberts and Mo Rocca.

(APPLAUSE, CHEERING)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE, CHEERING)

