Family Feud Canada Contestant Confuses Popeye's With Popeyes

Published January 13, 2020 at 6:30 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So it was sudden death on "Family Feud Canada." At stake - the chance to play for $10,000. Eve Dubois buzzed in and did this little dance because she had it.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "FAMILY FEUD CANADA")

GERRY DEE: Name Popeye's favorite food.

(SOUNDBITE OF BUZZER)

EVE DUBOIS: Chicken.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

GREENE: Nope, not that Popeyes. It was actually spinach, as in Popeye the sailor man, though Eve gets the last laugh. Popeyes, the chicken company, offered her 10,000 bucks to thank her for that shout out. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

