Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next big thing in reading? Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: They will take the pages of the book and chop them up really small with a razor blade and snort them.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: We're going to take our cues from Post Malone and start tattooing our faces with books.

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: People will start doing it - reading books.

(APPLAUSE, LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Negin Farsad and Mo Rocca. Thanks to the staff and crew at the Des Moines Civic Center. Special thanks to Amy O'Shaughnessy and everyone in Iowa Public Radio. And thanks to everybody here at the beautiful Civic Center. You were great. Thanks to all of you at home for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

