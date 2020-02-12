Bonsai Are Back, Mysteriously, At The Seattle Museum From Where They Were Stolen

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Now we have an update on a story we brought you yesterday. Two decades-old bonsai trees were stolen from a museum outside of Seattle. The exhibit's curator, Aarin Packard, told us the trees could die within days without the meticulous care they are used to.

AARIN PACKARD: Their health will decline, damage to foliage, then to death of the tree if it becomes extreme.

AUDIE CORNISH:

Late last night, the trees were returned. Security guards found them sitting in the middle of the road leading to the museum. There was no note. No one has claimed responsibility for the theft.

KELLY: One of the trees did have a few broken branches, but both are expected to survive. We called Packard back today after we got the good news.

PACKARD: I am beyond relieved to have them back. The trees could live on for another 75 years, if not several hundred years.

CORNISH: So no rush, but if you happen to be near Seattle, head to the Pacific Bonsai Museum. Both of the trees are already back on public display, and they have quite a history to share.