Walmart Reports Increased Sales In Tops, Not Bottoms, As More People Telework

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Tops are tops, according to sales figures from Walmart. Dan Bartlett, Vice President of Corporate Affairs for the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer, which is what you have to call them these days, told Yahoo Finance this week we're seeing increased sales in tops, but not bottoms. Bartlett says the sudden rise in office staffers who work remotely from homes and apartments during the coronavirus lockdown, bent over laptops and cell phones, means many people are dressing down to work at home. Sweats, not suits. T-shirts, not blouses or ties. Yoga pants, not tailored slacks. But so far, Walmart says they're selling more tops than bottoms. As Dan Bartlett puts it, so people who are concerned, obviously, from the waist up. The conclusion may be that many workers may choose to wear a top that's neatly pressed for teleconference appearances, but feel free just to wear gym shorts or last night's pajama bottoms from the waist down. Or, they may say to themselves, who cares if I'm wearing anything from the waist down?

(SOUNDBITE OF DANIJEL ZAMBO'S "PLAY") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.