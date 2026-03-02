© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local reaction to attacks in the Middle East

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published March 2, 2026 at 5:07 PM EST
Protesters took to Charlotte streets to oppose the Islamic Republic in Iran.
Mona Dougani
/
WFAE
Protesters took to Charlotte streets to oppose the Islamic Republic in Iran.

Over the weekend, the U.S. and Israel dropped thousands of bombs on targets in Iran. Attacks in the Middle East continued through Monday as President Trump said recent U.S. strikes were meant to destroy Iran’s military capabilities.

The strikes over the weekend sparked celebrations among some Iranians after the leader of the Islamic Republic was killed. Charlotte Community organizer Shahram Mazhari said he and a friend felt relief when they heard the news.

"We both cried on the phone for about 15 minutes, so it was a joyous occasion to finally see that the great dictator that has made life miserable for 90 million Iranians and many others around the world is finally dead,” Mazhari said.

Mazhari has helped organize protests in Charlotte to give a voice to Iranians living here. Trump said the operation in Iran could last four or five weeks.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Race & Equity Israel-Iran conflict
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.