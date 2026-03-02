Local reaction to attacks in the Middle East

Over the weekend, the U.S. and Israel dropped thousands of bombs on targets in Iran. Attacks in the Middle East continued through Monday as President Trump said recent U.S. strikes were meant to destroy Iran’s military capabilities.

The strikes over the weekend sparked celebrations among some Iranians after the leader of the Islamic Republic was killed. Charlotte Community organizer Shahram Mazhari said he and a friend felt relief when they heard the news.

"We both cried on the phone for about 15 minutes, so it was a joyous occasion to finally see that the great dictator that has made life miserable for 90 million Iranians and many others around the world is finally dead,” Mazhari said.

Mazhari has helped organize protests in Charlotte to give a voice to Iranians living here. Trump said the operation in Iran could last four or five weeks.