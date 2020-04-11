Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will replace handshaking in our society? Tom Bodett?

TOM BODETT: Well, handshaking was originally meant to hold out your sword hand. And the other one held out his sword hand to show that you were not going to attack them. So now when we meet one another, we will each grab our own face mask and pull them out and snap them back as a way of saying that you're not going to cough on them.

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Waving squares of toilet paper at each other. The more you like someone, the more squares you wave.

SAGAL: And Josh Gondelman.

JOSH GONDELMAN: Firm eye contact while both parties say, stay back.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Helen Hong and Josh Gondelman. Thanks to all of you for listening, letting us into your homes. Hey, somebody got in. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This...

(SOUNDBITE OF MEOWING CAT SOUND EFFECT)

