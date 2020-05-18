© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Our Better Angels: What We Lose When We Assume People Are Bad

By Shankar Vedantam
Cat SchuknechtTara BoyleRhaina Cohen
Published May 18, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT
Volunteers for the grassroots network Columbia Community Care organize donated groceries and household items at one of five distribution sites in Howard County, Maryland.
Volunteers for the grassroots network Columbia Community Care organize donated groceries and household items at one of five distribution sites in Howard County, Maryland.

In her normal life, Erika Strauss Chavarria is a high school Spanish teacher in Columbia, Maryland.

But when schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, she moved her classes online, and found another way to help. In March, she founded Columbia Community Care, a grassroots network of neighbors helping neighbors.

What started as a Facebook group with about 40 members has become a network of more than 4,000 people. The group runs five sites where it distributes donated groceries and household items, and two pop-up food pantries where volunteers can safely shop to deliver groceries to families who can't leave their homes.

Every day, people post offers of help — from free books and bicycles to donations of fruits and vegetables. One of the group's taglines is "choose compassion."

All over the world, people like Erika are mobilizing to help each other through the pandemic.

At the same time, though, we also see another kind of response: People placing their own self-interest above everything else, sometimes to the point of putting others in harm's way. There are those who have even tried to profit from the pandemic, like the man in New York accused of stockpiling N95 masks to sell at an inflated price.

Such stories of alleged wrongdoing are often what get our attention. So we take action to curtail the selfish bad actor. Legislators pass laws that take aim at transgressors. Regulators and police departments come up with rules that punish lawbreakers. Parents and teachers discipline truants.

But what about the helpers like Erika — have we forgotten them? What are the costs when we design our public and economic policies to focus on the crooks and wrongdoers?

Sam Bowles, a behavioral economist and author of The Moral Economy: Why Good Incentives Are No Substitute for Good Citizens ,says it's a mistake to focus on the bad, and to ignore the good in people.

"Self-interest in markets and in relations with government isn't going to be a good way to organize the future," says Bowles. "[COVID-19] tells us that we have to rely on other things — communities, neighborhoods, obligations we have to each other — which are not self-interested. That's what we're seeing is fundamentally getting people through this."

This week on Hidden Brain, we explore how laws written to govern the lawless end up changing the behavior of the lawful — for the worse. And we ask, what would happen if public policy was designed to care less about the man who sold his masks for a profit? What would happen if we put people like Erika at the center of our thinking instead?

Additional Resources:

The Moral Economy: Why Good Incentives Are No Substitute for Good Citizens by Sam Bowles, 2016.

A Cooperative Species: Human Reciprocity and Its Evolution by Sam Bowles and Herbert Gintis, 2011.

Columbia Community Cares, Erika Strauss Chavarria's Facebook group and grassroots network of neighbors helping neighbors through the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Shankar Vedantam
Shankar Vedantam is NPR's social science correspondent and the host of Hidden Brain. The focus of his reporting is on human behavior and the social sciences, and how research in those fields can get listeners to think about the news in unusual and interesting ways. Hidden Brain is among the most popular podcasts in the world, with over two million downloads per week. The Hidden Brain radio show is featured on some 250 public radio stations across the United States.
See stories by Shankar Vedantam
Cat Schuknecht
See stories by Cat Schuknecht
Tara Boyle
Tara Boyle is the supervising producer of NPR's Hidden Brain. In this role, Boyle oversees the production of both the Hidden Brain radio show and podcast, providing editorial guidance and support to host Shankar Vedantam and the shows' producers. Boyle also coordinates Shankar's Hidden Brain segments on Morning Edition and other NPR shows, and oversees collaborations with partners both internal and external to NPR. Previously, Boyle spent a decade at WAMU, the NPR station in Washington, D.C. She has reported for The Boston Globe, and began her career in public radio at WBUR in Boston.
See stories by Tara Boyle
Rhaina Cohen
Rhaina Cohen is an associate producer for the social science show Hidden Brain. She's especially proud of episodes she produced on why sexual assault allegations are now being taken seriously, on obstacles to friendship that men face and why we rehash difficult memories.
See stories by Rhaina Cohen