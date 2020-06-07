© 2020 WFAE
Sunday Puzzle: Lost ID's

By Will Shortz
Published June 7, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: The theme of today's puzzle is "Lost ID's." I'm going to give you clues for two words. The first word has the consecutive letters I-D somewhere in it. Drop the I-D and what's left will spell a new word that answers the second clue.

Example: Opposite of narrowest / Direction for sunsets --> Widest, west
1. End of the workweek / Disorderly fight
2. Box for cigars / Jokes and such
3. Partition / One jumping in a pool
4. Mints that are said to be "curiously strong" / Voices below sopranos
5. Mishap on the highway / Stress
6. Chief executive / Gift
7. Capital of Rhode Island / Southeastern France
8. Frighten or overawe / Very close, as a friend

Last week's challenge:This challenge came from listener Scott Weiss, of Walkersville, Md. Think of a familiar three-word name of something. The first word in that name is a number. Let's call that number "x." The last "x" letters of the second word of the name are a French translation of the third word. What's the name?

Challenge answers:Three Mile Island

Winner:Anita Charles of Auburn, Maine.

This week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Chad Graham, of St. Louis. Name a well-known restaurant chain. Rearrange its letters to name a large area in the United States. This area has a two-word name. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, June 11th, at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: June 11, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous version of the Sunday Puzzle incorrectly stated that Anita Charles is from Auburn, Fla. Charles is from Auburn, Maine.

