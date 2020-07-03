© 2020 WFAE
IPO Charlotte
An in-depth look at our region's emerging economic, social, political and cultural identity.

Poll Shows North Carolinians Divided On Whether To Reopen Schools In Fall

North Carolina Public Radio | By Rusty Jacobs
Published July 3, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT
File photo of a masked woman looking out her window.
Credit Victoria Bouloubasis for Enlace Latino NC/Southerly
According to a recent poll from Elon University, Governor Roy Cooper has way more support among Democrats for his mandate to wear masks in public.

Ninety-one percent of Democrats who responded to the survey -- versus 57% of Republicans -- support such a policy. But the poll results are less clear when it comes to reopening schools this fall.

The online poll asked more than 1,400 North Carolinians whether they support a full-time return to K-12 classes, a part-time return, or keeping students at home with online learning.

A full-time return had 34% support, part-time had 38%, and 29% support the stay-at-home option, according to Poll Director Jason Husser.

"This division was true in pretty much every sub-group," Husser said. "There was not a clear consensus favored among Democrats, Republicans, among men versus women."

Still, Husser said more Republicans, 46%, support a full-time return than Democrats, at 23%.

Copyright 2020 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit .

Tags

CoronavirusEducationEducationNC
Rusty Jacobs
Rusty Jacobs is a politics reporter for WUNC. Rusty previously worked at WUNC as a reporter and substitute host from 2001 until 2007 and now returns after a nine-year absence during which he went to law school at Carolina and then worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Wake County.
