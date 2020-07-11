PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now onto the final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill in the blank questions as they can. Each correct answer is now worth two points.

Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: I sure can. Paula has two points. Maeve - two points. And Maz has four points.

SAGAL: All right, so Maeve and Paula are tied. And Maeve, we've missed you, so let's have you go first. Fill in the blank. On Tuesday, the Trump administration formally withdrew from the blank.

MAEVE HIGGINS: Oh, the running of the country.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Not quite, not literally, not formally - the WHO is the answer.

HIGGINS: Who?

SAGAL: On Thursday, the Supreme Court - the WHO, the World Health Organization.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Oh, I'm - see; you got me, Maeve. On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that nearly half of blank is an Indian reservation.

HIGGINS: Oklahoma.

SAGAL: Yes, indeed.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the White House pushed the CDC to loosen guidelines on allowing blanks to reopen.

HIGGINS: Hospitals.

SAGAL: No, schools.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: On Wednesday, President Trump met with the president of blank to celebrate the new North American Trade Agreement.

HIGGINS: I don't think anybody is meeting him at the moment.

SAGAL: No, actually it was the president of Mexico came up...

HIGGINS: Really?

SAGAL: Mmm hmm.

HIGGINS: He shouldn't have done that.

SAGAL: Best known as the writer of "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," country star blank passed away at the age of 83.

HIGGINS: (Unintelligible).

SAGAL: No, Charlie Daniels - this week, a man in Oregon fleeing...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Police in a stolen car was arrested after he crashed into blank.

HIGGINS: A white person.

SAGAL: No, a woman driving a different stolen car.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, wow.

HIGGINS: His wife?

SAGAL: No. Well, you never know.

HIGGINS: But wouldn't that be so romantic.

SAGAL: It would be. The high-speed chase lasted for several blocks before the thief ran into another stolen car at a crowded intersection. Both the man and the woman were arrested for grand theft auto and reckless driving. But it will all have been worth it when he tells his kids the story of how he met their mother.

HIGGINS: Beautiful.

SAGAL: Ain't it, though?

Bill, how did Maeve do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Well, she got one right for two more points.

HIGGINS: Bill.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: She now has four points and is tied for Maz for the lead.

HIGGINS: Thank you.

SAGAL: Paula.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

SAGAL: Paula, you're up next.

POUNDSTONE: I'm ready.

SAGAL: Please fill in the blank. On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that Manhattan prosecutors could access blank's financial records.

POUNDSTONE: Trump.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, the president of blank announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

POUNDSTONE: Is it Brazil?

SAGAL: It is.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Jair Bolsonaro - on Thursday, New York City painted a Black Lives Matter mural outside of blank in Manhattan.

POUNDSTONE: Trump Tower.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, New Yorker Amy Cooper was charged with filing a false report for calling police on a birdwatcher in blank.

POUNDSTONE: Central Park.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Following pressure from sponsors, blank's football team said they would seriously consider finally changing their name.

POUNDSTONE: Washington's.

SAGAL: Washington's football team.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, cartoonist Gary Larson, best known for his long-running strip blank, published his first new comics in 25 years.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, "The Far Side." No, not "The Far Side."

SAGAL: No, "The Far Side." Don't take it back. You got the point.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After the U.K. began reopening bars and restaurants...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Local police sent out a warning that blank are unable to socially distance.

POUNDSTONE: Drunk people.

SAGAL: Yes, drunk people.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: While drunk people are great at a lot of things, like telling strangers they love them and thinking karaoke is just a great idea, they're not particularly good at social distancing. Police across the U.K. are warning that crowds of drunk people are completely ignoring rules to stay six feet apart and are recommending people do the socially responsible thing and continue getting blackout drunk alone at home.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Bill, how did Paula do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Well, she has seven right for 14 more points. She now has 16 points and the lead.

SAGAL: Congratulations, Paula. That was very well-done.

POUNDSTONE: That is not like me at all.

SAGAL: All right, it's your weekly math quiz, Bill. How many does Maz need to win?

KURTIS: Six to tie, seven to win outright.

SAGAL: All right, Maz. Here we go. According to the city's health inspector, Trump's rally in blank likely contributed to a coronavirus surge.

MAZ JOBRANI: Tulsa.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the Supreme Court ruled that a White House rule letting employers opt out of providing no-cost blank could stand.

JOBRANI: Contraception stuff.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Contraception birth control - citing retaliation over his part in Trump's impeachment hearing, Lt. Col. blank announced plans to retire from the Army.

JOBRANI: Vindman.

SAGAL: Yes, Alexander Vindman.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, an arson suspect was easily identified in security footage because he blanked.

JOBRANI: Burned himself.

SAGAL: Exactly.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: He accidentally set his own clothes on fire. On Tuesday, the U.S. announced a $1.6 billion payment to drug maker Novavax to fast track a blank.

JOBRANI: Vaccine for the coronavirus.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: During an interview with Forbes magazine, rapper blank outlined his presidential platform.

JOBRANI: Kanye.

SAGAL: Kanye.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yeezus - in an effort to get more people to wear masks...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Public transit officials in Berlin are encouraging riders to blank.

JOBRANI: Are telling people - encouraging people to get creative, come up with creative masks.

SAGAL: No, to stop wearing deodorant.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Germans caught without masks on public transit already face fines, but officials say that's not doing enough to convince people to wear them. So their new solution is asking riders to stop wearing deodorant to help convince people to cover their mouths and noses. It's based on a similar campaign in New York City, which was swiftly canceled because riders found the smell of body odor a refreshing break from the smell of urine.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, did Maz, right there, do well enough to win?

KURTIS: Maz had six right for 12 more points. He now has 16, and that ties Paula for the win.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Congratulations, Paula and Maz. And Maeve, it's just great to have you back, so everybody's a winner.

