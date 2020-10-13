© 2020 WFAE
A Conversation With &#8216;Star Trek: Discovery&#8217;s&#8217; Sonequa Martin-Green

WAMU 88.5 | By Héctor Alejandro Arzate
Published October 13, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
Sonequa Martin-Green attends the "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 2 premiere.
Since it first premiered over fifty years ago, Star Trek has captivated audiences around the world by imagining a future beyond the stars themselves.

But even in its earliest days, Star Trek rarely shied away from tackling tough issues – including race, gender, and even colonialism. That ethos could explain why the franchise has lived on for decades, inviting multiple generations to explore the endless possibilities of an imagined world.

One of the franchise’s latest installments is “Star Trek: Discovery,” on CBS All Access. It tells the story of Commander Michael Burnham – who, by the way, is a woman – and her adventures on the USS Discovery.

We spoke with Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Commander Burnham, about her role and why  Star Trek’s story has endured.

Héctor Alejandro Arzate