© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Share Your Voting Experience

Published November 3, 2020 at 8:23 AM EST

Tell us about your voting experience. Did it go smoothly? Were there any problems? How were the lines? Did you feel safe? If so, why or why not?

_

Latest Election News
Load More
2020Election_Black_Square.png
Election
Follow the latest news and information about voting and the 2020 election, including essential information about how to vote during a pandemic and more. See live results on Nov. 3.