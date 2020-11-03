Share Your Voting Experience
Latest Election News
From free public transit to various rideshare discounts, there are different ways voters in Charlotte can get to the polls today.
LOCAL ELECTION UPDATES: Hours Extended At One Cabarrus County Polling Site, While Election Day Primarily Going SmoothlyFrom an excited teenager who is voting for the first time to a disillusioned man who almost didn’t vote, polling places across the region started seeing voters as soon as the doors opened for Election Day, but there weren’t any long times.
Election Day is here! Here’s what you need to know.
North Carolinians are turning out in droves to vote in this election: As of Thursday morning, more than half of the state’s registered voters have already cast their ballots. Early voting ended on Oct. 31, but voters can keep sending in their absentee ballots, and, of course, vote in-person on Election Day. All those ballots have to be processed and counted -- a process that has already begun.
The Nevada Republican Party and Trump campaign alleged they could not observe the counting process closely enough. The judge ruled they failed to provide evidence that votes were improperly counted.
