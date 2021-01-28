The News Roundup — Domestic

President Joe Biden announced that his administration is ordering 200 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The White House says an order that size will be enough to vaccinate the entire country by early fall. American health officials are now recommending that Americans wear two protective facial coverings (also known as double masking) in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus variants, two of which were discovered in the U.K. and Brazil.

A study found that a single mask may only be 50 percent effective in blocking aerosols while double masking increases protection to 91 percent.

The House of Representatives delivered an article of impeachment to the Senate ahead of former president Donald Trump’s conviction trial, his second. However, there’s little support among GOP senators for conviction.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the News Roundup.

Axios Today’s Niala Boodhoo hosts this News Roundup.

