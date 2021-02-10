Sen. Amy Klobuchar On Impeachment And Antitrust Legislation

The Senate impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump is officially underway. The proceedings are expected to take up senators’ afternoons – and possibly evenings – for at least a week. But it’s also the beginning of a new legislative session. The Democrats are in charge, and many of them, including Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, are itching to actually start legislating.

Sen. Klobuchar says she doesn’t think it’s enough to haul CEOs like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg into Congress and create viral moments during questioning. Instead, she wants to pass new antitrust legislation, and she worked with House Democrats to build legislation behind the rhetoric.

We speak with Sen. Klobuchar about the second Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump and what she hopes to accomplish with new antitrust legislation.

