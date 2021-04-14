Dozens Arrested After Third Night Of Daunte Wright Protests

Police arrested at least 60 people Tuesday night in Brooklyn Center, Minn. after a third night of protests against police violence following the death of Daunte Wright.

Wright, 20, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis. Police say Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the police force, killed Wright when she accidentally mistook her handgun for her Taser. Wright was Black, Potter is white.

Potter and Brooklyn Center Chief of Police Tim Gannon have resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Meanwhile, the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin continues in Minneapolis.

We’re talking about the latest from Minnesota.

