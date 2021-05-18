Do Masks Stay Or Do They Go?

The CDC doesn’t make policy, but its latest announcement has thrown policymakers and the public for a loop. The agency has advised that vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or out.

As of May 13, 20 states had mask mandates in place, but many are now changing their policies to fit with the new guidance.

The shift was a dramatic reversal from the country’s top public health agency, which has been criticized for being too conservative in its pandemic advice.

But are people shedding their masks too fast?

