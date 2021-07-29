The News Roundup — Domestic

As the Delta variant continues its rapid spread in the U.S., the CDC released updated guidelines recommending that vaccinated citizens wear masks indoors in areas where Covid-19 transmission is high. Currently, about two-thirds of all U.S. counties qualify.

President Joe Biden gave a speech Thursday addressing vaccination rules for the federal workforce. The White House is also backing a push by 57 medical organizations to urge mandatory vaccinations for U.S. health care workers.

The House committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection met for the first time this week. It heard testimony from four Capitol police officers present the day of the attack. Committee members have signaled they are ready to begin issuing subpoenas for further witnesses and may meet again in August.

In the Olympics, both China and Japan are leading the United States in the gold medal count– but after the withdrawal of her teammate, Simone Biles, U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee went on to take the gold in the women’s gymnastic all-around competition.

