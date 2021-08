DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott.

We all like fast food. Well, Don Gorske loves it. Gorske had his first Big Mac the day he got his first car in 1972. Then he immediately had two more. The Wisconsin man has kept every package and every receipt, so he has the proof. His total after nearly 50 years? - more than 32,000 burgers.

