Kaia Kater (feat. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah), 'Parallels'

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published November 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST

In turbulent times, the events and changes of three years can feel like three lifetimes gone by. Seconds into "Parallels," the first single from Toronto's Kaia Kater since her 2018 album Grenades, a tonal shift is immediately felt: the pulsing keys, reedy string swells and smoky atmosphere that were hinted at on that LP are now fully realized. A hazy sound world feels a fitting place for Kater to sort through the wreckage of modern life, here depicted as a world of fear, distrust and promises unkept. With a stellar duet partner in trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Kater's smooth alto paints a picture of two lives in turmoil, an aching waltz with a simple desire at its core: "And I wish you would just / Care for me / Care, care for me."

Music
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad and volunteering at WYSO. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and fills in for Niki Dakota on Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.