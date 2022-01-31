Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement last week. The departure of the oldest justice on the bench allows President Joe Biden to make good on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the court. It’s a promise he has since reiterated.

The replacement of Breyer will not change the ideological makeup of the court, which leans conservative. But it will mean a younger justice on the court and would give President Biden a much-needed win.

We talk about what to expect for the road ahead with a confirmation battle and midterms on the horizon.

