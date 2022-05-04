1A Remaking America: The McCarthy tapes, the GOP, and the 2022 midterms

The Midterm elections are six months away and the most recent polling suggests Republicans have an early edge.If they take the House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy is likely to become the majority leader.

He garnered attention in the past two weeks when The New York Times released audio of private phone calls and meetings he had with other GOP leaders. They were recorded in the aftermath of the Capitol riot and they tell a very different story than what he said publicly.

In the leaked tapes, McCarthy is critical of Donald Trump’s role in the insurrection and other members of his caucus.But do Republican voters care?

We listen to the sound with one of the reporters who broke the story before heading to McCarthy’s district to get a response from his community.

