The News Roundup – Domestic

Eleven days after a mass shooting in a Buffalo grocery store, a gunman entered a school in Uvalde, Texas and killed 19 students and two adults. Law enforcement reports about the timeline of the shooting have varied. On Wednesday, officers said the gunman was “engaged” by a school district police officer before he entered Robb Elementary. On Thursday, officials walked that back, saying he “walked in unobstructed initially.”

Texas officials say the gunman was in the classroom for 40-60 minutes before he was killed by law enforcement.

On Wednesday, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to tell the governor, “You said this was not predictable? This is totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”

Also this week, five states held their primaries, including Georgia and Alabama. And the Supreme Court ruled that inmates cannot present new evidence to appeal their cases on claims that they were represented by incompetent lawyers.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

