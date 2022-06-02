Photos: Britain celebrates Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Huge crowds converged on central London on Thursday for the start of four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee.

At 96, the queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne — the most of any British royal, including her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

On Thursday afternoon, Queen Elizabeth appeared with family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color ceremony, and waved to enormous crowds of well-wishers.

Here are some scenes from the day.

Aaron Chown / AP / AP People pack the Mall as the British Royal family appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London.

Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Fighter jets from Britain's Royal Air Force fly in formation to form the number 70 over a Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Color parade, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Glyn Kirk / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The 124 Gun Salute at Tower of London takes place as part of the Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Color.

Matt Dunham / AP / AP Members of the British Army's Household Division take part in the Trooping the Color parade in London.

Richard Pohle / AP / AP The red arrows fly over the crowd as they wait for the royal family to appear on a Buckingham Palace balcony.

Jonathan Brady / POOL/AFP via Getty Images / POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince Charles (left), Prince William (center) and Princess Anne (second from right) leave Buckingham Palace on their way to the queen's birthday parade.

Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Spectators line the Mall as they wait for the Trooping the Color ceremony.

Jeff Mitchell / POOL/AFP via Getty Images / POOL/AFP via Getty Images The British Army's Household Division Foot Guards march during the queen's birthday parade.

Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images / In Pictures via Getty Images Unable to access the Mall and the Trooping of the Color ceremonial event that coincided with the queen's Platinum Jubilee, Londoners gather in Trafalgar Square.

/ PA Images via Getty Images / PA Images via Getty Images Here's a look at Prince Louis on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Members of Band of the Household Cavalry take part in the Queen's Birthday Parade.

Jenny Matthews / In Pictures via Getty Images / In Pictures via Getty Images People celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at a street party in Colombia Road, Tower Hamlets, in London.

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II hangs in a shop window in Colchester, England.