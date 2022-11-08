© 2022 WFAE
1A Remaking America: What happens when your state's politics don't match your city's?

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published November 8, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST
People vote during the Primary Election Day at P.S. 249 The Caton School in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City.
It’s election day and voters are headed to the polls to vote in congressional and gubernatorial races across the country. 

For many, voting is a chance to make sure their voices are heard. But full and fair representation can feel out of reach depending on where you live and the party that dominates your district. 

We’re camping out on so-called “political islands.” These are cities or counties whose political demographics don’t align with the states in which they’re located. 

We discuss why living in these political islands can be frustrating but important for democracy. 

This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations, including KUT in Austin, Texas, and KVPR in Fresno, California. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

