The News Roundup – International

The world’s elite met at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week. And while COVID-19, social inequality, and digital inclusion were on the agenda,the issues ofclimate and sustainability dominated the gathering. And on Wednesday in a speech on the gloomy state of the environment,U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did some finger-pointing:

“We learned last week that certain fossil fuel producers were fully aware in the ’70s that their core productswasbaking our planet and just like the tobacco industry, they rode roughshod over their own science. Some in Big Oil peddled the big lie and like the tobacco industry, those responsible must be held to account.”

Earlier in the week, the British foreign secretary was in Washington D.C. And he used the trip to justify the supply of Challenger tanks to Ukraine, and encourage the US to step up its own weapons supply.

Surging COVID-19 cases in China have a lot to do with the country’s sudden reversal of its strict zero-COVID policies last month.The change allowed the virus to spread more quickly than it had in the three years prior.

