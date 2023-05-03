PHOTOS: Fans, tribute artists gather in Lexington to celebrate Elvis Presley

The old days of rock-n-roll were revived this past weekend in Lexington, North Carolina, where the second annual "NC Tribute Festival to the King" was held. The festival bills itself as North Carolina's "first and only" Elvis tribute festival and attracted fans and performers from across the country for a three-day event.

Elvis Presley himself performed in Lexington in 1956 at the age of 21. About 5,000 people filled the gymnasium of a local YMCA to see the King perform, according to the festival's website.

Photographer Allison Joyce covered this year's festival for WUNC. Below are photos from the event.

Allison Joyce / for WUNC Nick Perkins gets ready before competing during the "Tribute to the King" Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 29, 2023.

Allison Joyce / for WUNC Michael Burgess gets ready backstage before competing in the "Tribute to the King" Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 29, 2023.

Allison Joyce / for WUNC Competitors Dorian Mathis and Michael Burgess play around backstage during the "Tribute to the King" Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 29, 2023.

Allison Joyce / for WUNC An Elvis competitor holds a guitar pick during the "Tribute to the King" Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 30, 2023.

Allison Joyce / for WUNC A performer shows their ring during the "Tribute to the King" Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 30, 2023.

Allison Joyce / for WUNC Donny Moseley stretches before performing during the "Tribute to the King" Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 30, 2023.

Allison Joyce / for WUNC Travis Powell sings during the "Tribute to the King" Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 29, 2023.

Allison Joyce / for WUNC Travis Powell performs during the "Tribute to the King" Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 30, 2023.

Allison Joyce / for WUNC Fans cheer for tribute artists during the "Tribute to the King" Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 29, 2023.

