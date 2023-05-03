PHOTOS: Fans, tribute artists gather in Lexington to celebrate Elvis Presley
The old days of rock-n-roll were revived this past weekend in Lexington, North Carolina, where the second annual "NC Tribute Festival to the King" was held. The festival bills itself as North Carolina's "first and only" Elvis tribute festival and attracted fans and performers from across the country for a three-day event.
Elvis Presley himself performed in Lexington in 1956 at the age of 21. About 5,000 people filled the gymnasium of a local YMCA to see the King perform, according to the festival's website.
Photographer Allison Joyce covered this year's festival for WUNC. Below are photos from the event.
1 of 15 — ELVIS_ALLISONJOYCE_001.JPG
Buttons are seen for sale during the Tribute to the King Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 29, 2023. The three-day festival included an adult and childrens competition and headliner shows featuring Elvis tribute artists.
Allison Joyce / for WUNC
2 of 15 — ELVIS_ALLISONJOYCE_005.JPG
Nick Perkins shows his Elvis bracelet before competing during the Tribute to the King Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 29, 2023.
Allison Joyce / for WUNC
3 of 15 — ELVIS_ALLISONJOYCE_006.JPG
Dorian Mathis practices before competing during the Tribute to the King Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 29, 2023.
Allison Joyce / for WUNC
4 of 15 — ELVIS_ALLISONJOYCE_023.JPG
Travis Powell sings and greets fans during the Tribute to the King Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 29, 2023.
Allison Joyce / for WUNC
5 of 15 — ELVIS_ALLISONJOYCE_027.JPG
Travis Powell, an Elvis tribute artist, sings during the Tribute to the King Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 29, 2023.
Allison Joyce / for WUNC
6 of 15 — ELVIS_ALLISONJOYCE_031.JPG
Travis Powell, an Elvis tribute artist, sings during the Tribute to the King Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 29, 2023.
Allison Joyce / for WUNC
7 of 15 — ELVIS_ALLISONJOYCE_033.JPG
Taylor Rodriguez, and Elvis tribute artist, performs during the Tribute to the King Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 29, 2023.
Allison Joyce / for WUNC
8 of 15 — ELVIS_ALLISONJOYCE_042.JPG
A performer shows their outfit during the Tribute to the King Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 30, 2023.
Allison Joyce / for WUNC
9 of 15 — ELVIS_ALLISONJOYCE_045.JPG
Elvis competitors are seen backstage during the Tribute to the King Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 30, 2023.
Allison Joyce / for WUNC
10 of 15 — ELVIS_ALLISONJOYCE_047.JPG
Elvis tribute artists sing during the Tribute to the King Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 30, 2023.
Allison Joyce / for WUNC
11 of 15 — ELVIS_ALLISONJOYCE_048.JPG
Elvis competitors are seen backstage during the Tribute to the King Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 30, 2023.
Allison Joyce / for WUNC
12 of 15 — ELVIS_ALLISONJOYCE_053.JPG
Nick Perkins performs during the Tribute to the King Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 30, 2023.
Allison Joyce / for WUNC
13 of 15 — ELVIS_ALLISONJOYCE_058.JPG
Travis Powell performs during the Tribute to the King Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 30, 2023.
Allison Joyce / for WUNC
14 of 15 — ELVIS_ALLISONJOYCE_064.JPG
Nick Perkins performs during the Tribute to the King Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 30, 2023.
Allison Joyce / for WUNC
15 of 15 — ELVIS_ALLISONJOYCE_066.JPG
Winning checks are seen backstage during the Tribute to the King Elvis Festival in Lexington, North Carolina, on April 30, 2023.
Allison Joyce / for WUNC