A new creative space to open in the City of Arts and Innovation

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 3, 2025 at 2:59 PM EDT
Drawing by Mariam Aziza Stephan
Mariam Aziza Stephan
/
Interval
Installation of Mariam Aziza Stephan's drawings in the exhibition Interleavings at Interval.

A new space for creativity opens this weekend in the City of Arts and Innovation.

Interval, “a space for the arts” in Winston-Salem, is the brainchild of curator and collage artist Paul Bright and Cobblestone Farmers Market co-founder Margaret Norfleet Neff. For years, the two have been in conversation about providing a different kind of platform for the work of underseen local artists.

Bright calls it an “interval” between traditional exhibition institutions, bringing the creator’s work into contact with the public and with their artistic peers.

"When their work is shown, it's often not shown in the context of other artists’ work in a way that's sort of intentional, or what I would call curatorial, where someone's looking at that body of work of two or three artists and seeing the connections between them and then making an exhibition based on that relationship that's seen," he says.

Bright says Interval will encompass a variety of artistic practices — visual, musical, dance — what he calls overlaps and intersections among arts and artists. The inaugural exhibition, Interleavings, will feature drawings by Mariam Aziza Stephan, books as art objects by conceptual artist Travis Phillips, and prints derived from nature — trees, wood, pulp — by Terri Dowell-Dennis. The common thread shared by all three artists: paper.

Live music for violin and flute will accompany Sunday's opening reception at 1001 Marshall Street SW in Winston-Salem.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
