CMS: School is open on Tuesday, despite viral fake post

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is warning parents that schools are not closed on Tuesday, Oct. 21, despite a viral fake post claiming they were closed.

Here's the CMS message:

We are aware of a post circulating on social media claiming that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed Tuesday, October 21. Please be advised that this information is not accurate. Schools will be open as scheduled, and all students are expected to be in attendance.

Please remind your children about appropriate behavioral expectations and responsible technology and social media use. Inappropriate use of technology is a violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct. Students found in violation will be disciplined accordingly.