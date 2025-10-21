© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte City Council votes to delay transit authority appointments

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published October 21, 2025

The Charlotte City Council voted Monday night to postpone making their seven appointments to a proposed transit authority governing board until after the November election.

Council members were scheduled to start deciding Monday. But the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance and the Foundation for the Carolinas had not yet submitted their combined three selections, prompting the city to wait.

In all, there will be 27 members of the new board that would run the local transit system, if Mecklenburg County voters approve a one percentage point increase to the sales tax to fund a multibillion dollar transportation plan.
