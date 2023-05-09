NC Senate wants you to 'move over' more often on the road

The North Carolina Senate wants to change the state’s “move over” traffic laws to protect people stranded on the roadside.

Current law requires drivers to switch lanes to make room for stopped law enforcement and emergency vehicles on the side of the road. On roads that only have one lane, drivers are required to slow down.

Senate Bill 638 passed the Senate last week and would create the same requirements for disabled vehicles stopped within 12 feet of the road.

"If a vehicle is disabled on the side of the road and has its flashing lights on or hazards, it's just asking to please move over for the safety of those who are on the side of the road," said Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, the bill’s sponsor.

Drivers who violate the law could face a $250 fine. The bill passed the Senate unanimously and now goes to the House.