Republican lawmakers in NC propose slew of controversial education policies
Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina recently packed a long list of controversial education provisions into a bill that will be heard in the House education committee Wednesday.
Senate Bill 90 now brings together a collection of politicized policies, making it easier for parents to:
- Challenge school library books and prosecute librarians
- Challenge instructional materials
- Force a superintendent to be dismissed or receive a reduction in pay
- Request for their child to be reassigned to another school or district
- Be informed if their child identifies as transgender or is at risk of suicide
Senators Michael Lazzara, R-Onslow, Amy Galey, R-Alamance, and Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, introduced many of those provisions Tuesday night in a committee substitute, which is a method for amending an existing bill.
The bill still contains its original content — which allows school administrators to search a student who may be violating a school policy — as well as some policies that were contained in other bills proposed this session.
Here’s a legislative summary of the full bill.
