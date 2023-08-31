The News Roundup - International

In Russia, the body of former Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was identified and interred this week. Kremlin authorities indicated they believed the plane crash that killed the former Putin ally, and one-time rebel, may have been intentional and that they would investigate its cause.

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti is urging Americans in the country to leave amid political unrest and rising gang violence. If they are to stay, authorities warn against traveling within the country and engaging with large groups of people.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s conviction and prison sentence were suspended by a court in Islamabad. He was released on bail.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

