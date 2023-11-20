High winds and fire risk prompt Great Smoky Mountains National Park to close Elkmont and Cades Cove campgrounds

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will close Elkmont and Cades Cove campgrounds and most park roads to protect visitors, employees and park resources due to forecasted severe weather, dangerously high winds, and a red flag warning.

“Employee and visitor safety is our only priority,” Superintendent Cassius Cash said in a press release. “We understand these closures are an inconvenience, but we are trying to eliminate as much risk as possible during this dangerous weather event.”

The campground closures go into effect immediately. Campers already in the campgrounds will be notified of the closures.

Park rangers will also start closing roads by early afternoon and encouraging visitors to leave as soon as possible. Newfound Gap (Highway 441 from Sugarlands Visitor Center to Smokemont Campground) will close around 1 p.m. today.

The following roads are already closed or will close later this afternoon:



Clingmans Dome Road.

Cherokee Orchard Road and Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail.

Foothills Parkway between Walland and Wears Valley.

Little River Road between the Townsend Wye to Sugarlands Visitor Center.

Laurel Creek Road and Cades Cove Loop Road.

Cataloochee Road.

Lakeview Drive.

Gatlinburg Bypass, Foothills Parkway West (from Look Rock to Highway 129), and other park roads will remain open as long as safely possible. The Spur will remain open as long as safe vehicle passage exists.

Park officials advised that winds will grow stronger this afternoon and overnight with sustained winds at 40 mph and hurricane-force gusts.

A red flag warning is in effect for the Smokies, which means very low humidity and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Visitors are recommended to exercise extreme caution and check the park website for alerts. Hikers should avoid hiking during the high wind warning.

Campgrounds, facilities and roads will remain closed until the high wind and red flag warnings have expired and park rangers can assess roads and facilities. The National Park Service will issue an afternoon update on Tuesday, November 21 on the status of campgrounds and roads in the park.

On Monday morning, the Black Bear fire in Haywood County spread to 1,740 acres toward the Tennessee state line along I-40 corridor. The fire is 42% contained.

Smoke may settle along the Pigeon River overnight – expect low visibility when driving along I-40.

For public and firefighter safety, a closure order is in effect over the fire area. This includes Cold Springs, Harmon Den Mountain, Groundhog, Hickory Ridge and Skiffely Creek, Chestnut, Carmicheal, and Snowbird Roads. The Appalachian Trail is closed from I-40 to Brown Gap. Gind more information at linktr.ee/blackbearfire.

Road closures are in effect for Cold Springs Road and Brown Gap Road. Impacts to travel along Interstate 40 are expected. Check current road conditions at drivenc.gov.

Nine counties in Western North Carolina continue to experience extreme drought. Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Graham, Henderson, Macon, Polk, Rutherford and Transylvania counties are all included in the list from the state’s Drought Management Advisory Council.

NC DEQ Division of Water Resources maintains a dashboard showing conservation status of public and large private water systems here: DWR :: Water Use Data Collection (ncwater.org).

Each local government and large community water system is required by law to report water conservation measures within 72 hours of implementation. You can also find local Water Shortage Response Plans: DWR :: Local Water Supply Planning (ncwater.org).

Despite the drought, the Black Bear Fire and the Collett Ridge Fires are the only active fires in the region, according to NC Forest Service.

A burn ban is currently in place in the Great Smokies National Park, which prohibits all campfires and charcoal use until further notice. A burn ban is also in effect for community members across the region indefinitely.

