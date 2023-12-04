Two veteran NC lawmakers plan to retire

Two longtime state legislators announced plans to retire as 2024 candidate filing began Monday.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said she won't seek reelection. Krawiec leads Senate committees overseeing healthcare policy and state pensions, and she sponsored voter ID legislation. She also advocated for new abortion restrictions during this year's session.

In a news release, Senate leader Phil Berger praised Krawiec as "a conservative stalwart."

"Her influence can be felt throughout our caucus as a skilled legislator, trusted mentor, and well-respected colleague," he said.

Krawiec is endorsing former Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board member Dana Caudill Jones, who filed Monday for the Senate district that includes portions of Forsyth and Stokes counties.

Krawiec has served in the Senate since 2014. She joins Sen. Dean Proctor, R-Catawba in announcing retirement plans from the chamber.

On the House side, Rep. Rosa Gill, D-Wake, said she won't run for reelection. The Raleigh Democrat has served in the state House since 2009 and previously served on the Wake County school board for a decade. She's a former teacher who's been active on education issues in the legislature.

Gill told WUNC that she's ready to retire. "I've served long enough," she said.

Wake County school board member Monika Johnson-Hostler filed Monday to run for the House seat representing southeastern Wake, posing for a picture with other Democrats in the Wake County House delegation. Johnson-Hostler has served on the school board since 2013 and is the executive director of the N.C. Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

In other news from the first day of 2024 candidate, which runs until Dec. 15:

