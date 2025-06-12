Immigrant advocates urge Gov. Stein to veto ICE cooperation bills

Immigrant advocates are calling on Gov. Josh Stein to veto two bills passed Tuesday by the North Carolina General Assembly that would require statewide cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

HB 318 would require sheriffs to hold undocumented people in custody for up to 48 hours after they would otherwise be released, giving ICE more time to detain them. It also requires sheriffs to notify ICE at least two hours before releasing undocumented inmates.

SB 153 would require all state law enforcement agencies to cooperate with ICE. It also prohibits undocumented immigrants from receiving certain state-funded benefits, including Medicaid, housing assistance and child care subsidies.

Immigrant advocates such as Stefania Arteaga of Carolina Migrant Network say both bills deepen the state’s role in immigration enforcement.

“Our state officials are moving quickly to fast-track legislation that would essentially make state law enforcement and local law enforcement an extension of ICE agents," Arteaga said.

Stein has until next Friday to sign or veto both bills. If he takes no action, they will become law. If Stein vetoes either bill, Republicans could seek support from any House Democrat to override the veto.

WFAE reached out to Stein’s office, a spokesperson responded, saying, "The governor will continue to review the bill. He has made clear that if someone commits a crime and they are here illegally, they should be deported."