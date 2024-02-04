© 2024 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Red carpet looks from the 2024 Grammy Awards

Published February 4, 2024 at 6:04 PM EST
John Gaines, from left, Victoria Monet, and Hazel Monet Gaines arrive at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
John Gaines, from left, Victoria Monet, and Hazel Monet Gaines arrive at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles.

The 66th annual Grammy Award show is gearing up. Trevor Noah will be hosting for his fourth consecutive year at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Some big names will be attending including SZA, who has nine nominations for her album "SOS," as well as Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift and more.

A number of artists will perform live during the show. Joni Mitchell, a nominee tonight and a nine Grammy award winner, will be performing at the show tonight for the first time. Her live album Joni Mitchell in Newport is up for best folk album.

Here are some of the most memorable looks of the night.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Luis Figueroa
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Luis Figueroa
John Gaines, Victoria Monét, and Hazel Monét Gaines
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage
/
WireImage
John Gaines, Victoria Monét, and Hazel Monét Gaines
Dawn Richard
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
Dawn Richard
Josh Groban
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Josh Groban
Eric Burton
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
Eric Burton
Charlotte Lawrence
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
Charlotte Lawrence
Brandi Carlile
ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Brandi Carlile
Jessica Ledon and David Guetta
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jessica Ledon and David Guetta
Tessa Brooks
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Tessa Brooks
Marc Whitmore
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
Marc Whitmore
Montaigne
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
Montaigne
Tags
Music