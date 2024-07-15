Nathy Peluso: Tiny Desk Concert

Ever the queen of self-assured experimentation, Spanish artist Nathy Peluso brought all of her genre-bending, vocal powerhouse energy to her Tiny Desk concert.

Playing with the flow of urban sounds and salsa beats, the singer showcased the most jazzy, feel-good, playful parts of her discography in the acoustic space. Hopping from up-tempo tracks like “LEGENDARIO” with leading percussion and bass, to the soulful and wildly skilled vocal performance of “ENVIDIA,” Peluso delivered a versed ode to Latin American and Spanish rhythms.

Peluso is a master of the unexpected, and from first note to last the concert represented what an artist can bring when they highlight the full breadth of their vision. Prepared to show the world what an Argentine-born, Spanish-raised artist can play with in a more wildly diverse Spanish-speaking diaspora than ever before, Peluso came and rompió.

SET LIST

“BUENOS AIRES”

“LEGENDARIO”

“APRENDER A AMAR”

“ENVIDIA”

“REMEDIO”



MUSICIANS

Nathy Peluso: lead vocals

Ben Aler: guitar

Didi Gutman: piano

Francisco Alduncín: drums

Victoria Oviedo: vocals

Miriamne Martinez: vocals

Rodner Padilla: bass

Eric Chacón: saxophone

Joel Martinez: trombone

Roinel Vega: trumpet

Manuel Lara: musical direction, percussion



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Michael Zamora

Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera-Castro

Production Assistant: James Hughes

Photographer: Estefania Mitre

Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2024 NPR