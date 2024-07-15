Nathy Peluso: Tiny Desk Concert
Ever the queen of self-assured experimentation, Spanish artist Nathy Peluso brought all of her genre-bending, vocal powerhouse energy to her Tiny Desk concert.
Playing with the flow of urban sounds and salsa beats, the singer showcased the most jazzy, feel-good, playful parts of her discography in the acoustic space. Hopping from up-tempo tracks like “LEGENDARIO” with leading percussion and bass, to the soulful and wildly skilled vocal performance of “ENVIDIA,” Peluso delivered a versed ode to Latin American and Spanish rhythms.
Peluso is a master of the unexpected, and from first note to last the concert represented what an artist can bring when they highlight the full breadth of their vision. Prepared to show the world what an Argentine-born, Spanish-raised artist can play with in a more wildly diverse Spanish-speaking diaspora than ever before, Peluso came and rompió.
SET LIST
- “BUENOS AIRES”
- “LEGENDARIO”
- “APRENDER A AMAR”
- “ENVIDIA”
- “REMEDIO”
MUSICIANS
- Nathy Peluso: lead vocals
- Ben Aler: guitar
- Didi Gutman: piano
- Francisco Alduncín: drums
- Victoria Oviedo: vocals
- Miriamne Martinez: vocals
- Rodner Padilla: bass
- Eric Chacón: saxophone
- Joel Martinez: trombone
- Roinel Vega: trumpet
- Manuel Lara: musical direction, percussion
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Anamaria Sayre
- Director/Editor: Kara Frame
- Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Michael Zamora
- Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera-Castro
- Production Assistant: James Hughes
- Photographer: Estefania Mitre
- Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
