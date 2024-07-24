Trump rally in Charlotte on Wednesday; expect traffic disruptions

Supporters began lining up Wednesday morning at Bojangles Coliseum, where GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is set to hold a campaign rally tonight.

It's Trump's first campaign rally since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Trump will speak at approximately 6 p.m. Other speakers are scheduled as early as 4 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have advised the public to expect traffic delays around Bojangles Coliseum starting at noon and continuing through 10 p.m. Delays around Charlotte Douglas International Airport — and along the motorcade's undisclosed route to and from Bojangles Coliseum — are expected between 4 and 8:30 p.m.

Traffic Delays for Presidential Campaign Visit https://t.co/fzM4APwQQm — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 24, 2024

It's also the first time Trump has been in the Charlotte area since Memorial Day weekend, when he came to NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600.

People are lining up super early to get into Charlotte’s Bojangles coliseum where tonight Former President Trump will hold his first rally since President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race pic.twitter.com/Hft0QBVJJv — Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) July 24, 2024

Local Democrats held a counter-press conference Wednesday morning ahead of the Trump event, highlighting issues such as abortion rights and Project 2025, a conservative agenda for overhauling the federal government.