© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump rally in Charlotte on Wednesday; expect traffic disruptions

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published July 24, 2024 at 11:28 AM EDT
Trump on the campaign trail
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Donald Trump at a campaign rally in this undated photo.

Supporters began lining up Wednesday morning at Bojangles Coliseum, where GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is set to hold a campaign rally tonight.

It's Trump's first campaign rally since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Trump will speak at approximately 6 p.m. Other speakers are scheduled as early as 4 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have advised the public to expect traffic delays around Bojangles Coliseum starting at noon and continuing through 10 p.m. Delays around Charlotte Douglas International Airport — and along the motorcade's undisclosed route to and from Bojangles Coliseum — are expected between 4 and 8:30 p.m.

It's also the first time Trump has been in the Charlotte area since Memorial Day weekend, when he came to NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600.

Local Democrats held a counter-press conference Wednesday morning ahead of the Trump event, highlighting issues such as abortion rights and Project 2025, a conservative agenda for overhauling the federal government.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for over a decade. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
See stories by Ely Portillo