The past, present, and future of the American drive-in

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero
Published July 30, 2024 at 8:19 AM EDT
A view of the movie screen and cars at the drive-in premiere presented by Film Independent in Woodland Hills, California.

The smell of buttered popcorn, a blanket in the back of the car, desperately trying to remember which radio station the audio comes through.

Ah, the drive-in movies.

There aren’t as many of them left as there used to be. But they’re still a storied part of many Americans’ summer experience.

Why do we love them? How are they doing? And where’s the nearest one? We talk about the answers to these questions and more. Plus, the movies you should watch this summer.

 

Michael Falero
Michael Falero is a radio reporter, currently covering voting and the 2020 election. He previously covered environment and energy for WFAE. Before joining WFAE in 2019, Michael worked as a producer for a number of local news podcasts based in Charlotte and Boston. He's a graduate of the Transom Story Workshop intensive on Cape Cod and UNC Chapel Hill.
